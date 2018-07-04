Datsun redi-GO, GO and GO+ get five-year extended warranty, unlimited kilometres

Datsun is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India and to mark the occasion, the company has introduced the 'Peace of Mind' extended warranty package. It will be applicable on all three of its cars in India - Datsun redi-GO, GO and GO+. Available to all Datsun customers across the country, the five-year extended warranty package is the first of its kind as there is no limit defined on kilometres.

Datsun ‘Peace of Mind’ extended warranty package will serve as a comprehensive service package with a host of services that includes 24x7 road-side assistance, free insurance, with free pick-up and drop facilities along with a special scheme for Government employees both in service and retired.

The five-year/unlimited km warranty will take care of Datsun cars' technical health with coverage for engine, A/C compressor, ECU, alternator, shock absorber and much more.

Free roadside assistance includes towing to the nearest Nissan-Datsun workshop, 24x7 customer helpline, lost key assistance, fuel assistance, battery jump start, and hotel and cab arrangement in case of breakdown related emergencies.

Watch Datsun redi-GO 1-litre AMT video review below:

Datsun will also provide free pick and drop for the car for servicing from at Nissan-Datsun authorised workshops. A vital advantage of the package is that it is transferable to the new owner, in case the car is sold to someone else during the ownership period. 'Peace of Mind' is valid at all Nissan-Datsun touch points across the country.

In related news, Nissan Motor Company announced plans last month to achieve a 5 per cent market share by 2022 launching new models every six months, targeting the under Rs 10 lakh car segment and tapping the rural market. Nissan is also expected to launch the Leaf EV in India during this financial year.