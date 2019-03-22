Datsun Redi GO gets safer to meet regulations: What’s in store and what it will cost!

Datsun has announced a full round of safety equipment for their entry level Datsun Redigo in India. The company is looking to meet government regulations ahead of their official last date. With the new updates, the RediGo now gets ABS as standard across all variants. While government norms kick in on April 1, 2019, the Redigo was the last vehicle from their garage not to have the safety feature as standard. As someone who has been in an emergency braking situation in a RediGo just last year, I can tell you how important the safety feature really is.

Aside from ABS, the Redigo now also gets a full safety kit including three-point seatbelts on four seats (the rear middle seat gets a two-point unit), rear door child safety lock and a rear stop lamp as standard across the range. An engine immobilizer also makes the list but is skipped on the base variant to meet costs. As was already the case, top trim also gets drivers airbags, DRLs and more.

Like on the Go and Go+ launched last year, Datsun has chosen to skip dual airbags, speed alerts and seatbelt reminders for the RediGO. Which still misses parking sensors across all variant. However, these safety norms are expected to come in later on July 1, 2019, which is when Datsun might revamp their entire range. Mechanically, its all more or less the same with a 53 hp, 800cc three-cylinder motor powering the Redigo mated to a 5-Speed manual gearbox. There’s a larger 68hp, 1.0-litre engine option too that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. Prices, meanwhile are expected to correct marginally which means that prices could go up by about Rs 4,000 depending on the variant.