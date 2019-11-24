Datsun India November offers: redi-Go and Go on sale with big discounts

Datsun India is continuing its October offers well in to November. The Datsun India offers encompass the entire range of vehicles like the redi-Go, Go and Go+. These offers are valid on vehicles that have booked on or before November 30, 2019. Let's take a closer look at each one of them.

The redi-Go gets a cash benefit of up to Rs 24,000. For corporate customers, there is an additional Rs 5,000 off. Under Nissan exchange program, a customer stands to get up to Rs 30,000 additional off. This offer is valid for all three versions of the redi-Go - 800cc, 1.0-litre and 1.0-litre AMT. Additionally, government and bank employees get more discounts.

As for the Datsun Go, there are outright cash benefits of up to Rs 10,000 while corporate customers get an additional Rs 2,000 off. If you end up exchanging your car, then Datsun will provide you with benefits of Rs 20,000. Unfortunately, the newly launched Go automatic doesn't qualify for any of these discounts.

The Go+ has cash benefit of Rs 7,000, with corporate customers getting an additional Rs 2,000 off. As far as those exchanging their vehicles, Datsun offers them Rs 20,000 off on the Go+. Like the Go, the Go+ automatic too doesn't get an discounts.

There were talks of the Datsun being scrapped by Nissan worldwide. However, the company is yet to let us know on the status quo in India. Datsun India products sell the highest under the Nissan umbrella in India. It is highly unlikely that the company will want to shut down its more affordable arm here. Nissan India, last launched the Kicks SUV earlier this year. The product got an initial good response, however as of now there are many discounts available on it. Sales though are still meagre as its competitors include the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.