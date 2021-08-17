Datsun India August offers: Up to Rs 40,000 discount on Go, redi-Go

Only petrol engines - natural as well as turbocharged - are being offered with Nissan/Datsun vehicles.

Datsun India is keeping up with the momentum of the upcoming festive season and for this, a slew of discounts have been announced. Considering that the festival of Onam, celebrated in Kerala, is right upon us, the brand is giving special discounts to customers of this region. There are benefits of up to Rs 40,000 off on Datsun products. An upfront cash discount of Rs 20,000 is being offered, as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. In addition to this, there is also the special Onam benefit – a 1g gold coin. This particular offer is on both the Datsun Go as well as Go+. As for the smallest car in the portfolio, one gets slightly lower benefits.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At a rate of interest of 5.99 per cent, customers can get a cash benefit of up to Rs 20,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is also on offer. The aforementioned gold coin is also on offer for Kerala customers. These offers are applicable only on purchases made on or before August 31, 2021. So if you think this is a good deal, then head over to the nearest Datsun dealer. However, if you want a bigger vehicle then the same showroom will be happy to provide you with a Nissan Kicks with 2g gold coin on every purchase. There are benefits of up to Rs 90,000 to be availed as well.

Cash benefits of Rs 15,000 is on offer whereas if one were to book the car online, then a bonus of Rs 5,000 can also be availed. The online bonus will be given to the customer at the time of retail. Add to that an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000 and this with a rate of interest of 7.99 per cent. The aforementioned 2g gold coin offer is only for the state of Kerala. This offer is valid on all variants.

Only petrol engines – natural as well as turbocharged – are being offered with Nissan/Datsun vehicles. The manufacturer provides 5-speed, 6-speed as well as CVT and AMT options.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.