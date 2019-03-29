Datsun Go, Go+ to go expensive starting 1st April: Here’s by how much

Nissan India has announced that it will be increasing the price of Datsun GO and GO+ models up to 4% starting April 1, 2019. Commenting on the price hike, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, stated that Datsun believes in offering accessible and value-for-money products powered by Japanese engineering. With rise in input costs and several economic factors, the company is making a nominal price adjustment to its Datsun GO and GO+ models. Datsun GO and GO+ in T & T(O) grades are now available with the first-in-segment Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC).

If you are planning to buy the Datsun Go and Go+, now can be the best time. Datsun Go is currently available at the company's dealerships across India at a starting price of Rs 3.29 lakh. The top end variant of the hatchback is priced at Rs 4.89 lakh. On the other hand, if you wish to buy the Datsun Go+, you will have to shell out Rs 3.83 lakh with the top end trim reaching at Rs 5.69 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Mahindra and Mahindra also announced a price hike across its passenger and commercial vehicle range very recently. The company had announced that its vehicle range will become costlier in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 73,000 starting next month.

It is not Nissan and Mahindra only that have announced a price hike in recent times. Previously, Tata Motors also announced that its passenger vehicles will get expensive by up to Rs 25,000 starting 1st April, 2019. The company had stated that this hike in price is due to the rising input costs and external economic conditions. The Renault Kwid will also see a price revision of an upward 3 percent in India starting April this year.

