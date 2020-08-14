Datsun Go, Go+, redi-GO get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 with benefits

The Datsun as well as Nissan probable customers who will book their cars this month, stand to be enrolled in a lucky draw wherein they will get 100 per cent cashback.

Datsun and Nissan India have rolled out offers on their cars. These offers are valid till August 31, 2020. One lucky customer will stand to win big by getting a 100 per cent cashback paid on the car. We assume this will include only perhaps the ex-showroom price. This though is only for those who test drive, give feedback as well as book the car in August. A lucky dip will be done by the company basis applications from all its dealerships in India. As for the Datsun models, there were no cash discounts last month. For the month of August though, the company is giving away cash discounts as well. The  Datsun Go customers stand to get Rs 20,000 cash discount, plus Rs 20,000 exchange discount. There is also the corporate offer for Rs 10,000 while frontline warriors get an additional Rs 5,000 off. For buyers of the Datsun Go+ MPV, there is a flat cash discount of Rs 15,000. Those seeking an exchange with their old car will get an additional Rs 20,000 off.

As for the smallest car in the Datsun India portfolio, the redi-Go, customers get benefits of up to Rs 30,000. This includes the Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, Rs 10,000 loyalty bonus and an interest rate of 7.99 per cent.  Apart from this, those planning to book the Nissan Kicks SUV will stand to get benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange and loyalty. The total benefits come up to Rs 65,000 and that is a sizeable amount for an SUV that is already the most affordable in the segment.

Nissan recently rolled out the 2020 Kicks and the SUV gets a new turbo petrol engine as well as CVT. Prices started from Rs 9.49 lakh. Not only this, customers interested in buying a Nissan or Datsun product will also get gold worth Rs 1 lakh, basis the lucky dip selection. There will be only one winner though and the results will be out in September 2020.

