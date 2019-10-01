Datsun Go, Go+ price hike announced: How much more you need to pay now

In lieu of increased input costs, Datsun India has today announced a 5 per cent increase in the prices of the Go hatchback and the Go+ 7-seater. The price hike comes ahead of the introduction of the CVT automatic gearbox in the line-up of the Go and Go+. Before the price increase, the ex-showroom prices of the Datsun Go, in Delhi, were in the range of Rs 3.32 lakh to Rs 5.17 lakh. While that of the Datsun Go+ were in the range of Rs 3.86 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh. With the 5 per cent increase, the prices of the Datsun Go now range from Rs 3.48 lakh to Rs 5.42 lakh. On the other hand, the prices of the Datsun Go+ now fall in the range of Rs 4.05 lakh to Rs 5.69 lakh.

Starting today, all cars on sale in India have to comply with the norms specified under the Bharat New Vehicles Safety Assesment Program. Under this, the each car should have a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard across the range. In addition to this, the vehicle's body structure should be compliant with norms pertaining to full-frontal impact, front-offset, side-impact as well as pedestrian protection. The upgradation to these norms is one of the reasons for the increase in prices of the Datsun models.

”With safety at heart, Datsun is committed to offering accessible and value-for-money products powered by Japanese engineering. Owing to increase in multiple costs, we are making a planned price incerase to our Datsun GO and GO+ models.” commented Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

The Datsun Go and Go+ are powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 68 hp of power along with 104 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Soon, there will be a CVT automatic gearbox on offer as well.