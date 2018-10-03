Datsun Go, Go+ interiors revealed: Gets new infotainment system, dual-airbags

2018 Datsun Go and Datsun Go+ will make its debut in India this festive season and ahead of the launch the company has teased some of its new features that make the entry-level hatch and the MPV a good buying proposition this festive season. Datsun Go and Go+ bookings have already commenced in India at Rs 11,000. The new facelift on the two Datsun cars and gets many new exterior and interior images. The car is already on sale in Indonesia and now India bound Datsun Go and GO+ gets LED DRLs and new front and rear bumpers.

Datsun GO, GO+ infotainment systemThe big change on the new upcoming Datsun cars in India is to its interiors. For the first time, Datsun has gone premium and the dashboard of both the vehicles now get touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play and Android auto along with Bluetooth phone connectivity. Datsun GO and GO+ also get new seats with a refreshed colour scheme to its cabin. The new Datsun Go and Go+ will be offered in two additional colour options of Amber Orange and Sunstone Brown respectively beside the already existing five shades. The company has confirmed that the deliveries of the vehicles to new owners will commence from October 10th, 2018. Both the cars do not get any mechanical changes.

Datsun GO, GO+ DRL'sBoth the cars are based on Nissan's V platform and are manufactured at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai. The new 2018 models of these Datsun vehicles are expected to get more muscle to its exteriors and some improved interiors as well. Datsun Go and GO+ get the existing 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 67 bhp and 104 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-Speed gearbox and the company will introduce an AMT option on both the cars soon.

On the safety front, both the cars get all-time best features including dual-airbags and ABS. The top-variants will also get rear parking sensor with cameras and loads of utility spaces.

Datsun GO, GO+ Airbags

Expect the prices of Datsun Go and Go+ in India to go up by about Rs 40,000- Rs 45,0000 over and above the current pricing. We will also be reviewing both the cars for you in Chennai soon.