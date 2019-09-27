Datsun Go & Go+ get heavier due to new regulations: Details explained

The Datsun Go and Go+ have been around from a long time. The company, to its credit, has been updating the models from time to time. However, the major one came when the models received a facelift in October last year. Not only did the models become more upmarket but they also brought in new features (safety and convenience wise). A year later, the company has put in a CVT in both the models. While you can read our first drive impressions of the CVT model, we can also definitely tell you that the models are ready for the upcoming pedestrian protection and side impact norms. In its presentation, Datsun said that the models meet the new safety norms.

However, the interesting bit is that the added steel reinforcements have caused a weight gain. Both the Datsun Go and Go+ have received significant updates to the bumpers and doors. The weight gain is by 40kg. This has had a small impact on the fuel economy, albeit miniscule. The earlier claimed fuel economy of the Datsun Go and Go+ was 19.83kmpl while now it is 19.72kmpl.

A few years ago, when the Go was tested, the GNCAP gave the model a zero stars for crash test safety. Ever since that, Datsun has now made dual airbags standard across the range and so are ABS with EBD. Moreover, the top trims have also received VDC or stability control now.

Both the Go and Go+ are powered by 1.2-litre BS-IV petrol engines. This engine is derived from the Micra but is detuned for use in these models. It produces 66hp of power and 104Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The CVT-equipped models in the meanwhile have got a more powerful 75hp/104Nm motor. It is likely that Datsun might launch the CVT version in the first week of October. Bookings start from today.