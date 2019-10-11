Datsun Go, Go+ CVT launched: Most affordable CVT car in India

Datsun has launched the CVT equipped variants of the Go and Go+ in India. The Datsun Go CVT has been priced at Rs 5.94 lakh for the 'T' trim while in the same trim, the Datsun Go+ CVT will set you back by Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom). With these prices, the Go twins are now the most affordable cars in India that offer a CVT automatic gearbox. The Go and the Go+ come with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 73 hp of power along with 104 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the variants with the manual gearbox get a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder unit good for 66 hp and 104 Nm of peak torque.

The Datsun Go and the Go+ get the CVT automatic gearbox in two variants each i.e. the T and the T(O). The Datsun Go T(O), with the CVT gearbox, costs Rs 6.18 lakh while the Datsun Go+ T(O) costs Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the cars come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play in addition to voice commands. The list of features on this compact hatchback includes LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, power windows among others.

In terms of safety, the Datsun Go comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning, high-speed alert system along with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC).

“In line with our mission of - Progressive mobility, we are introducing Nissan’s proven CVT technology in Datsun GO and GO+ to cater to the demand of the customers looking for stress free drive experience. With host of first-in-class and best-in-class features, Datsun GO & GO+ offer the best value proposition in its segment, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.