Datsun GO and GO+ launching tomorrow: What to expect from Maruti Suzuki Alto rival

Datsun India is ready to take another stab at the entry-level segment with the updated Go hatchback and Go Plus mini estate. Up until now, we had thought that the Go and Go Plus were only to be unveiled at an event in Chennai tomorrow, but now, new information from sources close to the development have confirmed that Datsun India will also be launching both these cars in the country tomorrow. Bookings for both cars are open as of now, for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Thus far, we know that both the Go and Go Plus will be available in five trim levels and will also be relaunched in two new paint schemes namely, Amber Orange and Sunstone Brown. Cosmetically, many subtle changes come together to create a substantially new look for both cars.

The exterior updates include redesigned bumpers, vertical LED DRLs and a new blacked out insert. The grille too has been tweaked. Some small design changes have been made to the rear bumper as well. Interestingly, both cars will now be launched with 14-inch alloy wheels as well.

New Datsun GO+ facelift

Smartly, Datsun has focused their attention on this update on the inside, with an entirely redesigned dashboard which now features a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system in this pair of cars. This system will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A new instrument cluster also debuts on both these cars along with a more usable glove compartment and a conventionally placed handbrake lever.

Other cabin features too will be one up and are likely to include power windows, electric mirror adjusts, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, and rear window wipers. Some standard safety features will be at par with the competition, to remove any doubts about the GO (s) safety.

Under the hood, things are mostly the same. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor which makes 67bhp and 104Nm and comes mated to the five-speed manual transmission a 5-speed AMT can also be expected. We expect that the Datsun Go and Go Plus will both be slightly more premium offerings than the previous car. Reports suggest that they could command a significant Rs 25-30,000 premium over the outgoing counterparts.