Datsun Go and Go+ get new safety tech and a Vivid Blue shade

Datsun India has announced that the Datsun Go and the Go+ models will now come equipped with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) system. This system monitors wheel speed, steering wheel position, and lateral acceleration via onboard sensors in order to provide electronic stability control or traction control.

Datsun recently updated the Go and Go+ models with new features. Both models are offered with anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA) traction control system (TCS), engine immobiliser, rear parking sensors and dual front airbags as standard. These updates have been introduced in the Go and Go+ to comply with the upcoming safety norms from 2020.

Among the updates that the Go and Go+ received, it now comes with a seven-inch infotainment system which supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto. It also comes with voice recognition, among other standard in-car music features.

Additionally, Datsun has phased out the light blue colour option offered on the older model Datsun Go and replaced it with a new Vivid Blue, a darker shade than the one previously offered. However, this colour is not offered with the Go+ model. In addition to the new Blue shade, the Datsun Go is now offered in red, orange, white, silver and grey, while the Go+ is offered in red, brown, white, silver and grey.

As for the smaller Redi-Go, Datsun is yet to update the car with the new safety technology and allow it to comply with the safety norms. The Redi-Go does come with ABS and EBD as standard, a single driver airbag is only offered in the top of the Line ‘S’ trim. To comply with the upcoming norms, the Redi-Go will have to be equipped with airbags as standard while rear parking sensors will have to be added. The company has not made any official statement when these updates will be offered with the Redi-Go.