Datsun Go and Go+ CVT bookings start: Uprated engine and safety features on offer

Datsun has commenced bookings of the Go and Go+ CVT in India. The booking amount is Rs 11,000 while deliveries are being promised towards the end of October. Datsun is looking to launch the updated product sometime in the first week of October. We have already test driven the vehicles and you can read all about it here.

The Datsun Go and Go+ CVT have got a higher powered 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine. This engine is similar to what is being offered in the Micra; 75hp/104Nm. The CVT too is borrowed from the Micra. Claimed fuel efficiency for the CVT version is slightly higher in the Go when compared to the Go+. The engine still is a BS-IV unit though. Unfortunately, the manuals still continue with the 66hp/104Nm configuration.

Well, that's not the only change. Datsun has also given speed sensing door locks and have also introduced pedestrian protection compliance for both cars. Even the side impact collision safety has been taken care of. You can read the details of how this has affected the car's weight. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors too are part of the package. Unfortunately, there is no reverse camera being offered on either the Go and Go+. This, we feel would have added even more value to the entire equation.

Nonetheless, both the Go and Go+ still are value for money offerings when you check their price. It is indeed a bold decision by Datsun India to introduce CVTs when the world is going after the much more affordable AMTs. How will this pay in the long run or whether or not customers will be attracted is another question. This is something only time will answer and given the bleak automotive scene right now, is a mixed bag.