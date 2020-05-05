Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 specs out: Expected price, launch, features

Both the Go and Go+ in their BS6 avatars will still be the most affordable modern CVT cars in the market.

Datsun India, after teasing the updated redi-Go, has now revealed the other two BS6 products. These are the Go and Go+. Both models are expected to be launched a month after the lockdown lifts. Datsun, at present, wants to assure its customers that all is well and new products are on the way. Nissan too has revealed details about the fresh Kicks.

Also Read Datsun Go and Go+ CVT review

There is no weight gain for either the Go or Go+. Both the cars weigh under 1,000kg. As far as the engine is concerned, it is still the 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre motor that makes 66hp of power and 104Nm. A 5-speed manual is standard while the CVT is optional for both the models. If you opt for the CVT, the engine is tuned to make more power – 75hp while the torque stays the same at 104Nm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just last year, both the Go and Go+ received significant updates. These include machined-alloy wheels, LED DRLs, touchscreen infotainment system, and new upholstery. Dual airbags, as well as ABS with EBD, were made standard too. The BS6 Datsun Go and Go+ gain speed sensing auto door locks and are compliant with side as well as pedestrian protection norms. Choosing the top trims of the manual or CVT (standard) will also secure the cabin with Vehicle Dynamic Control or VDC. Both the cars boast a ground clearance of 180mm.

Currently, the Go+ is one of the most affordable 7-seater passenger cars in its segment. Its cousin, the Renault Triber is far more stylish and offers more equipment too. It is only slightly expensive as well. Renault offers the Triber with a different engine and there will be an AMT version joining the showrooms soon.

We expect Datsun to price the Go and Go+ BS6 editions very competitively. Expect the Go prices to start from Rs 3.85 lakh while the Go+ should begin from Rs 4.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.