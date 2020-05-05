Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 specs out: Expected price, launch, features

Both the Go and Go+ in their BS6 avatars will still be the most affordable modern CVT cars in the market.

By:Updated: May 5, 2020 11:04:51 AM

Datsun India, after teasing the updated redi-Go, has now revealed the other two BS6 products. These are the Go and Go+. Both models are expected to be launched a month after the lockdown lifts. Datsun, at present, wants to assure its customers that all is well and new products are on the way. Nissan too has revealed details about the fresh Kicks.

Also Read Datsun Go and Go+ CVT review

There is no weight gain for either the Go or Go+. Both the cars weigh under 1,000kg. As far as the engine is concerned, it is still the 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre motor that makes 66hp of power and 104Nm. A 5-speed manual is standard while the CVT is optional for both the models. If you opt for the CVT, the engine is tuned to make more power – 75hp while the torque stays the same at 104Nm.

Just last year, both the Go and Go+ received significant updates. These include machined-alloy wheels, LED DRLs, touchscreen infotainment system, and new upholstery. Dual airbags, as well as ABS with EBD, were made standard too. The BS6 Datsun Go and Go+ gain speed sensing auto door locks and are compliant with side as well as pedestrian protection norms. Choosing the top trims of the manual or CVT (standard) will also secure the cabin with Vehicle Dynamic Control or VDC. Both the cars boast a ground clearance of 180mm.

Currently, the Go+ is one of the most affordable 7-seater passenger cars in its segment. Its cousin, the Renault Triber is far more stylish and offers more equipment too. It is only slightly expensive as well. Renault offers the Triber with a different engine and there will be an AMT version joining the showrooms soon.

We expect Datsun to price the Go and Go+ BS6 editions very competitively. Expect the Go prices to start from Rs 3.85 lakh while the Go+ should begin from Rs 4.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here's how!

This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here's how!

Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here's how!

Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here's how!

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Toyota crosses milestone of 1.5 crore plus hybrid car sales

Toyota crosses milestone of 1.5 crore plus hybrid car sales

Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules amid Coronavirus crisis

Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules amid Coronavirus crisis

Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Scrappage scheme for trucks finds support from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

Scrappage scheme for trucks finds support from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

100hp cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Nios, Ciaz, Figo, Polo and more

100hp cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Nios, Ciaz, Figo, Polo and more

Top 6 motorcycles with car engines: Dodge Viper V10, Subaru boxer & even a diesel-powered bike

Top 6 motorcycles with car engines: Dodge Viper V10, Subaru boxer & even a diesel-powered bike

Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard

Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard

eSports racing champion Sai Prithvi to test in real racecar: VW India partners with Indian Sim Racing League

eSports racing champion Sai Prithvi to test in real racecar: VW India partners with Indian Sim Racing League