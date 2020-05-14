Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Both the cars get a Sport mode with the CVT while several flexible EMI options too have been announced by Datsun.

The first updated vehicle launch once the factories have restarted has begun. The Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 models have now been launched. The Go is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh while the Go+ begins at Rs 4.2 lakh. These prices are Rs 7,000 – Rs 25,000 more than before, depending on variants. While the specs as well as features of both the cars were already detailed on the website, it seems a few of them were kept for the launch announcement. Datsun says that one can now own these cars with several flexible EMI options. One of these is the ‘Buy now and pay in 2021’ scheme. This one lets the customer start paying EMIs from next year.

Apart from this, Datsun now also offers a Sport mode with the CVT. Speaking of which, the Datsun Go and Go+ come with a 1.2-litre engine that is available in two different tunes. Choose the 5-speed manual and you get a 67hp/104Nm spec while the CVTs exclusively get the 75hp/104Nm tune.

Feature-wise, there are no additional changes. One will also now get speed sensing door locks as well as pedestrian protection compliance. Datsun India has also given dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and speed alert function as standard on both the cars. There are also anti-fatigue seats provided. These though aren’t a new feature and only a long drive in them will reveal whether they actually reduce fatigue or were pushed as part of the marketing talk. On the top trims, one will also get a 4-speaker touchscreen audio system. This system also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Datsun Go competes with the Hyundai Santro while the Go+ slugs it out with its cousin, the Renault Triber. The latter is expected to get a turbocharged engine as well as an AMT soon.

