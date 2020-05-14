Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Both the cars get a Sport mode with the CVT while several flexible EMI options too have been announced by Datsun.

By:Published: May 14, 2020 5:02:04 PM

The first updated vehicle launch once the factories have restarted has begun. The Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 models have now been launched. The Go is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh while the Go+ begins at Rs 4.2 lakh. These prices are Rs 7,000 – Rs 25,000 more than before, depending on variants. While the specs as well as features of both the cars were already detailed on the website, it seems a few of them were kept for the launch announcement. Datsun says that one can now own these cars with several flexible EMI options. One of these is the ‘Buy now and pay in 2021’ scheme. This one lets the customer start paying EMIs from next year.

Also Read Datsun Go CVT review

Apart from this, Datsun now also offers a Sport mode with the CVT. Speaking of which, the Datsun Go and Go+ come with a 1.2-litre engine that is available in two different tunes. Choose the 5-speed manual and you get a 67hp/104Nm spec while the CVTs exclusively get the 75hp/104Nm tune.

Feature-wise, there are no additional changes. One will also now get speed sensing door locks as well as pedestrian protection compliance. Datsun India has also given dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and speed alert function as standard on both the cars. There are also anti-fatigue seats provided. These though aren’t a new feature and only a long drive in them will reveal whether they actually reduce fatigue or were pushed as part of the marketing talk. On the top trims, one will also get a 4-speaker touchscreen audio system. This system also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Datsun Go competes with the Hyundai Santro while the Go+ slugs it out with its cousin, the Renault Triber. The latter is expected to get a turbocharged engine as well as an AMT soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lockdown 4.0: Bajaj Auto extends warranty, free service period again, now valid till July 2020

Lockdown 4.0: Bajaj Auto extends warranty, free service period again, now valid till July 2020

Mumbai Uber driver's ingenious shield against Coronavirus will leave you amazed

Mumbai Uber driver's ingenious shield against Coronavirus will leave you amazed

Top sub-4m BS6 diesel sedans under Rs 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and more

Top sub-4m BS6 diesel sedans under Rs 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and more

Challenging traffic challans from home gets easier! Delhi gets more Virtual Courts

Challenging traffic challans from home gets easier! Delhi gets more Virtual Courts

Remembering Royal Enfield 'Flying Flea': Super lightweight RE125 that helped English troops during WWII

Remembering Royal Enfield 'Flying Flea': Super lightweight RE125 that helped English troops during WWII

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Road Test: Pros & cons after 4 months, 3,250 km!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Road Test: Pros & cons after 4 months, 3,250 km!

TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much

How the Indian auto components sector reacted to Finance Minister’s MSME relief package

How the Indian auto components sector reacted to Finance Minister’s MSME relief package

Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Bosch eCall emergency system: How it is helping car crash victims

Bosch eCall emergency system: How it is helping car crash victims

Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl's enviable luxury car collection

Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl's enviable luxury car collection

650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore

650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore

No heavy discounts on cars after lockdown but better value offerings: Steffen Knapp, Volkswagen

No heavy discounts on cars after lockdown but better value offerings: Steffen Knapp, Volkswagen

GoMechanic launches 'COVID-19 Car Revival Package': Jumpstart, tyre care and more

GoMechanic launches 'COVID-19 Car Revival Package': Jumpstart, tyre care and more

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets costlier in India by this much: Check new prices!

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets costlier in India by this much: Check new prices!