Datsun festive season offers announced: As much as Rs 45,000 off on redi-Go and other models

Datsun India too has been facing the brunt of the slowdown in the market. The company has announced a bunch of discounts as part of its festive season offer. These discounts are region-specific and while someplaces have huge cash savings for the customers, others are trying to lure them with gold coins. Here, we have used the north region for reference. The offers are for all the Datsun products.

Datsun Go+

The Go+ is a 5+2 seater and is the biggest in the Datsun India portfolio. The company, earlier this year, gave it a mild facelift. These changes have made it a bit more upmarket than what its prices will suggest. A cash benefit of Rs 5,000 is on offer with the Go+, the least of all the Datsun models. Under the Nissan Intelligent Choice exchange scheme, one gets a benefit of Rs 15,000. For the first 24 months, there is zero per cent interest. However, one needs to opt for the Nissan Finance scheme and not through their personal bankers. Governmment as well as bank employees get additional corporate benefits.

Datsun Go

The Go is the hatchback that competes with the Maruti Suzuki WagonR as well as the Hyundai Santro. The Go also got a facelift along with the Go+. It also gets the exact same benefits as the Go+. A source tells us that the dealers are willing to offer more should you haggle.

Datsun redi-Go

This is the entry-level offering from Datsun and it comes with huge discounts. There is a cash benefit of Rs 26,000. A discount of Rs 6,000 is offered on the insurance as well. If you're looking to exchange your car under the Nissan Intelligent Choice scheme, the discount is up to Rs 20,000. There is also the zero per cent rate of interest for the first 24 months should one opt for finance from Nissan. In the 1.0-litre manual version, there is a flat cash discount of Rs 26,000 and at the same time, insurance benefit of Rs 6,000. Exchange bonus is for Rs 20,000. For the 800cc model, Datsun offers a flat cash discount of Rs 16,500, while the exchange bonus is only for Rs 16,5000. The other bits are carried over from the aforementioned 1.0-litre AMT trim.