Dassault Systemes extends agreement with Hyundai Motor by 5 years

Dassault Systemes, the French software corporation has announced that it has extended its supply and maintenance agreement with Hyundai Motor for the CATIA applications.

The companies have been partners for 30 years, aiming to achieve technology development through Dassault Systèmes’ CATIA applications.

The French corporation develops software for 3D product design, simulation, manufacturing and other 3D related products. The CATIA software is currently used by Hyundai Motor group’s technical centres situated in several countries, allows to design the entire production process in 3D models, from idea generation to design, analysis, and assembly.

Additionally, the Korean carmaker has shortened its product development process and reduced its costs by using CATIA.

With this extended agreement, Hyundai Motor will be able to foster seamless collaboration between its diverse partners locally and globally, a company statement said.

Dassault Systèmes is recognised as a long-standing growth partner of Hyundai Motor. It has contributed to the development of vehicles and related technologies by providing CATIA and technical support to Hyundai Motor for the past 30 years.

Samson Khaou, Executive VP, Asia-Pacific, Dassault Systemes, said, “The extension of our agreement with Hyundai Motor takes place at a time when the mobility industry in Korea is accelerating toward the electrification of vehicles. This has significant implications for helping the related industry prepare for new changes in a more stable way. Through this partnership, Dassault Systemes will continue to provide the best support to Hyundai Motor with technology and know-how to help it take a leading position in the global automobile market as well as in new business.”