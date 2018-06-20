Dancing Mahindra Scorpio will leave you awestruck! Anand Mahindra too seemed impressed

Twitter is quite an up and personal form of social media. You can type your message to people you will never meet - movie stars, politicians, businessmen and the likes. And Mahindra & Mahindra chief Anand Mahindra has his own way of engaging with Twitter users. He has a knack for tweeted hilarious posts, a lot of which include cars, especially Mahindra cars. Mr Mahindra recently responded to a tweet from a man who posted a video of a dancing Mahindra Scorpio. Yes, you read that right but you'll have to see it to believe it.

The video shows a Mahindra Scorpio hopping like a baby horse and as cute as it may look, the secret to this trick is a custom hydraulic suspension setup. It is a bit like those American pimpmobiles, but with the only difference that it isn't a huge and low-riding Cadillac or Lincoln.

Mahindra responded to the tweet saying: “Kya kehna! Naach meri Jaan... Now I’m just not sure we can provide that as a factory-built feature.. !!”

Kya kehna! Naach meri Jaan... Now I’m just not sure we can provide that as a factory-built feature.. !! https://t.co/gkFfbV4FdF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2018

We love the comic relief that comes from the hydraulic suspension application but we're glad Mr Mahindra says it can't be a factory-built feature. Imagine a distracted driver behind the wheel of an SUV that hops!

Anand Mahindra's humorous tweets never go unnoticed. In February this year, he spoke about unexpected and 'unpredictable customer applications' of car parts, while along with posting a picture of a rear-mounted spare wheel being used for a different purpose.

The tweet in verbatim says “A message to our auto styling team: Before you decide to delete a rear-mounted spare wheel on any of our vehicles, please do keep some unique & unpredictable customer applications in mind!!”