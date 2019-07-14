Dalai Lama’s Land Rover Series IIA is up for sale!

A 1966 Land Rover Series IIA is up for sale at the RM Sotheby’s Auburn auction, to be held on the labour day in the United States. Why is this particular one so special? Well, the reason comes down to the fact that who was amongst the previous owners of this 4x4. From 1966 to 1976 i.e. for a time of 10 years, this land rover served as the transportation for the 14th Dalai Lama. According to a report published in Silodrome, this Land Rover Series IIA was never actually driven by Dalai Lama himself. However, he would have ridden shotgun in the iconic SUV on his many travels across India, Nepal and mainly on the Himalayas.

The report further states that nobody knows what happened to this vehicle post-1976. It was in 2005 that this vehicle was identified when it was brought for restoration at the West Coast British to the Land Rover specialists. At that point, this vehicle had 70,000 miles on its odometer. The Land Rover was restored top-to-bottom and received a complete rebuild of the original engine along with an original paint job. In 2007, this Land Rover went for an auction on eBay and was sold at a price of $82,000. At the RM Sotheby’s Auburn auction, the price for this Land Rover Series IIA has been set in-between the mark of $100,000 to $150,000.

The Land Rover Series IIA is considered to be one of the most iconic 4x4 in history. The simple yet highly capable vehicle has been regarded by many specialists as one of the greatest cars in the history of automobiles. Though the initial bidding price has been kept in the range of $100,000 to $150,000, there is a possibility that the same is likely to go for a considerably higher amount, especially considering its history with the Buddist spiritual leader.

Image Source: RM SOTHEBY'S