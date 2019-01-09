Dakar Day 2 Report: TVS-Sherco moves ahead as Hero MotorSport struggles with mechanical issues

Dakar 2019 Day 2 Report: Dakar Sherco TVS Racing is turning out to be one of the stronger contenders in the Moto Class with Lorenzo Santolino turning out to be the 12th fastest rider of the day. His brilliant performance saw his shoot up from his day 1 closing position at 25th place into the 13th place overall. Lorenzo’s teammate Adrien, too, was able to pick up the pace finishing 16th on the days pace and 18th overall. Meanwhile the team leader from yesterday Michael Metge was on the receiving end on of the hard end of the Dakar stick losing pace midway finishing just one spot behind India’s Aravind KP in 61st place. Meanwhile KP who was still finding his pace on day 1 was able to pick up his pace and finish in 60th as the rally began to evolve.

In the other Indian camp, Hero Motorsports would be happy to have brought it all home at the end of day 2 when Murphy hit them hard with all three riders plagued with mechanical issues. That’s what the Dakar is all about though, there are days when everything goes wrong and just bringing it home is an achievement, proof of mettle. While Oriol Mena still managed to keep it together and finish the day in 17th pace, in 16th place overall. Meanwhile, CS Santosh aka the fastest India, seemed to have a strong start to the day only to drop his pace sensing clutch issues with his motorcycle. He finished the day in 33th place which set him to 37 place in the rally, just one behind the Joaquim J-Rod Rodriguez is still finding his pace finishing in 39th place.

Meanwhile further up the pack KTM has struck back after laying low on day 1, 2018 winner Matthias Walkner won the day’s stage convincingly as he was close to half a minute quicker than HRC’s Ricky Brabec. The next Honda HRC rider who led day one took his place on the final podium spot, while KTMs Toby price finished in fourth place three minutes off the pace. Thanks to his massive lead on day 1 Barreda Bort still leads the 2019 Dakar, but will open tomorrow with the KTM of Walkner breathing down his neck. Brabeck holds third position, with Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla is now fourth with KTM boys Price and Sam Sunderland right behind. Adrien van Beveren is still the highest positioned Yamaha in the rally, in seventh.

Tomorrow, the Rally will intensify as competitors will face the dunes of the Acari, with more than 800 km to cover in the day of which 331 km are competitive tomorrow will be a long day!