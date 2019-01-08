Dakar 2019 Day 1 Report: Team India off to a strong start with 5 riders in top 30!

Dakar 2019 Day 1 Report: The world’s most grueling rally the Dakar has officially begun and it’s strong start for the two Indian teams getting off to a strong start in the motorcycle category. Starting of with Sherco-TVS who came out of their corner swinging led by Michael Metge, who showed why Sherco-TVS is seed one on their team, almost breaching the top ten mark finishing day one in 12th place. Metge who joined the team recently and has been showing his mettle through strong performances ever since. His team-mate, Joaquim J-Rod Rodriguez -- who is still recuperating from injuries -- finished in a more than respectable 23rd place followed by Adrien Metge and Lorenzo Santolino. KP Aravind who seems to be still finding his pace finished the prologue in 70th place.

For Hero Motorsports, CS Santosh seemed to be in peak form, starting off in top 10 at the first waypoint but ended the day in 20th place after a few slip ups. Although there is still a chance that he might be handed the 19th place since the rider in front of him Walter Nosiglia Jager missing two way points on the way, which might cost him a few time penalties. Meanwhile his team-mate Oriol Mena put on a slightly better show finishing just 18-seconds off the pace of TVS’ Michael Metge in 13th place.

Of Course leading the way in the Moto Class is Honda Factory rider and Dakar stalwart Joan Barreda who set the pace for the pack and finished the day with a clear lead of 1 minute and 34 seconds. He was followed by the Husqvarana rider Pablo Quintanilla. Barreda’s teammate Rickey Brabec completed the top three with Adrien van Beveren finishing the day as the top Yamaha rider in fourth.

Meanwhile on four wheels, it was former WRC driver recently who recently set his sights on Dakar Nasser Al-Attiyah, took the top spot finishing ahead of last years winner Carlos Sainz. While Jakub Przygonkski took the third spot on the grid. Of course none of this means anything aside from the statement of fact, because the Dakar isn't over till it's over. In fact day 2 is expected to intensify with a stage of 342 km starting tomorrow between Pisco to San Juan de Marcona.