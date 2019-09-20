Daimler stops development of internal combustion engines: Complete focus on EVs

German automobile giant Daimler has abandoned the development of internal combustion engines. From now on, electric vehicles will take precedence for the brand with ICEs being put on the backburner. According to a report published in a German motoring magazine Auto Motor und Sport, Daimler's development chief, Markus Schaefer said that the brand's main focus will now be on electrification, in the arena of electric powertrains as well as batteries. The resources, which are currently used in the development of internal combustion engines will be directed accordingly.

Daimler has recently introduced the latest generation of its internal combustion engines which including the six-cylinder unit which powers the new E-Class, S-class as well as a range of its SUVs. In lieu of the new announcements, these could very well be the last generation of petrol and diesel-powered engines that the brand is going to produce. Schaefer said that this decision could change in the future, however, as of now, Daimler is indeed going to focus on the development of electric vehicles alone. Not only does this announcement means new electric passenger vehicles from Mercedes Benz, but also, all-electric trucks from the Daimler owned Freightliner as well.

With this move, it is evident that Daimler has accepted that the future is electric. Considering the case of select international markets, Tesla has shown that there is a demand for electric vehicles which offer powerful powertrains, are feature-loaded and offer an expansive user experience. Volkswagen AG, Daimler's German rivals have also announced its plans to electrify its portfolio.

Source: Auto Motor und Sport