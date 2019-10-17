Daimler India starts production of BS-VI engines for its lineup

German auto group Daimler has commenced production of the BSVI-compliant heavy-duty engines with the first powertrain coming out of its Oragadam facility near Chennai on Wednesday. Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the domestic arm of the Daimler AG, had received certification for Bharat Stage (BS)VI for its engines in July this year. The commencement of engines production comes not only before April 2020 deadline for the implementation of the new emission norms technology but also ahead of the company's planned schedule, DICV said in a release.

"Three months ahead of schedule, DICV is now beginning series production of its BS VI-compliant OM 926 engines and MD 2 Box After Treatment Systems in India," the company said. Daimler Trucks already has eight years of experience delivering over 14 lakhs BS VI-equivalent vehicles to customers, said Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive officer, DICV, adding, "We are again leading the industry in the transition to cleaner-emission commercial vehicles."

Daimler India joined a global partnership with Daimler entities in Brazil, Germany and the US in 2017 with an aim to upgrade key components to BS-VI standards by January 2020, it said. The engine will be offered with two power options (230 HP and 280HP), allowing customers to benefit from the combination of robustness, parts localization and fuel efficiency provided by the six-cylinder classic series engines used in the BS-VI range, the company said. The company last month said it will officially launch the upgraded range of BS-VI trucks and buses in the first quarter of 2020 for the domestic market, depending on the fuel availability.