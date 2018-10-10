Daimler and Bosch to begin fully automated driving tests in California in late 2019

Daimler and Bosch's pilot project will be launched in Silicon Valley in California in the second half of 2019.

Daimler and Bosch have come together to develop an autonomous driving system, the tests of which will begin in California in the second half of 2019. The pilot project will include testing a fully autonomous driving system in city traffic. Daimler has said that the self-driving test car will 'perceive its surroundings and look for a safe route'. Daimler says that people who drive in city traffic continuously monitor their surroundings and make quick decisions and so the company aims to make its autonomous system to be able to do the same.

The challenge here is whether the Daimler and Bosch autonomous system can perform as good as a human or better. The objective is to develop a self-driving system that can be mass produced, keeping the safety on top priority.

Daimler and Bosch's pilot project will be launched in Silicon Valley in California in the second half of 2019. The two companies are collaboratively working on the development of fully automated driving and driverless vehicles. The end goal is to introduce automated systems in production vehicles by the beginning of the next decade.

Cities have been chosen as a training ground for the autonomous driving system since they offer a complex environment with cars, commercial vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and even pets on or around the roads. Hence, for an automated system to be able to look out for and take quick decisions is difficult and equally important.

Did you know? Continental’s electronically controlled self-driving car was first tested 50 years back!

How does the Daimler and Bosch autonomous driving system work?

Daimler explains that the automated vehicle knows its starting point and destination and can also make use of detailed high-resolution maps. It is also equipped with sensors that can detect objects and people in the surrounding area, as well as technical systems that enable it to steer, accelerate, and brake without any action on the part of a human driver.

Also read: Video: Bosch testing self-driving vehicle in 1993! Man casually reads a book while the van drives itself

An onboard computer calculates the best route. After it drives off, an automated vehicle monitors its surroundings like a human driver as it moves along and then independently determines which actions need to be taken. This means it can respond flexibly — for example, it can evade a ball that rolls onto a street or brake in time to avoid a collision.