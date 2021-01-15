Dacia Bigster concept unveiled: Could likely be the all-new Renault Duster 7-seater in India

The Dacia Bigster concept is based on the Renault CMF-B platform. India currently has the CMF-A that underpins cars like the Kiger as well as Nissan Magnite.

It is well-known that Dacia is the budget brand of Renault worldwide. The Renault Duster that we have in India indeed started life as a Dacia product. While we have been waiting to get the all-new Duster in our market, it is clear that Renault India currently is focussing on the volumes game. Their all-new product, the Renault Kiger is scheduled for a launch in a few months whereas the global reveal is happening on January 28. However, elsewhere Dacia has showcased few new concepts. Of particular interest to our market though is the new Dacia Bigster concept. This is a big SUV, the dimensions of which haven’t been revealed yet and more importantly it is a seven-seater. Yes, seven seat SUVs have a high recall value in our market with even Hyundai readying a Creta version.

The Dacia Bigster concept is based on the Renault CMF-B platform. India currently has the CMF-A that underpins cars like the Kiger as well as Nissan Magnite. The Bigster not only looks funky but also has a rugged appeal to it, qualities which might endear it to many an Indian customer. There seems to be 18-inch all terrain wheels on offer. Use of LED lighting will be made on all counts as this will not only enhance the looks but also provide for better illumination.

There are no interior pictures but we can imagine a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, automatic climate control and the likes. The second row could be captain seats. As far as powertrains are concerned, we expect petrol-hybrid and CNG. An electric too cannot be ruled out as the Alliance is betting big on electrification. The Bigster is scheduled for a launch globally by 2025. It could very well help increase Renault India sales as and when the brand decides to bring it here. As for the competition, there will be the Tata Safari, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500 as well as few others.

