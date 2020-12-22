Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Cyberpunk 2077, the new retro sci-fi roleplaying game has taken the world by storm and the internet can’t stop talking about it. What we are interested in, however, are the cars and bikes you can drive in the game. So here are our top five.

In the world of gamers, being unaware of the new retro sci-fi roleplaying game — Cyberpunk 2077 could be considered blasphemy. The only explanation for not knowing its release is that you have been living under a rock. In Cyberpunk 2077, the player assumes the first-person perspective of a customisable mercenary known as V. Through V, you can do various things in the game as well as follow the storyline and achieve objectives. However, we are most interested in the vehicles you can drive in Cyberpunk 2077. While some vehicles are built from the ground up, some have been inspired and licensed to be based on real cars. The vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 feel like what we would get in a post-apocalyptic mash-up of Grand Theft Auto and Mad Max. Here are our five favourite cars and bikes you can drive in Cyberpunk 2077.

Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech

If Mad Max were driving a Ferrari, but only to the shops and back, the Quadra Turbo V-Tech would be his ideal choice. The resemblance to the Ferrari Testarossa is unmistakable. However, the game suggests that it has been manufactured in Detroit (New USA) in the year 2055 – 2062. Weirdly, it is powered by what seems to be a Honda V-Tech engine. The cult muscle car, as they call it, offers 607hp and has a top speed of 182 mph (292 kph).

Chevillon Thrax 388 Jefferson

Have you ever felt the desire to buy a DeLorean but also waned the luxury and opulence projected by a Rolls Royce? Then the Chevillon Thrax 388 Jefferson is exactly what you’re looking for. The car is extremely long and draped in bulletproof armour plating. The Executive Limousine is said to be manufactured in New USA in the year 2062, and it’s associated with the Neo-Militarism Style. For a price of €$ 17,000 Eurodollars, it is equipped to deliver 388hp as the name suggests and a top speed of 151 mph (243 kph).

Thorton Galena “Gecko”

The Thorton Galena “Gecko” is an Economy vehicle featured in Cyberpunk 2077. That is if your economy has been taken over by an evil militia. But all you had at your disposal was the shell of a Mark1 VW Golf, and an electronic waste junkyard to build it back up to running again. While there are a few variations of the Thorton Galena, the “Gecko” stands out with its dual-colour paint and a sinister look, despite its micro size. The studded tyres and black wheels do a lot to help its appeal we believe. There is no telling when it was built, or how much power it offers, but it does have atop seed of 180mph (289 kph).

Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo

Without a Porsche in the game, Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn’t be popular in the world of car enthusiasts, some of whom may also be gamers. In pure Porsche fashion, the 911 is kept looking as bone stock as possible to maintain the pedantic nature of the automaker’s licensing deals. But in the storyline, the 911 is tied to Johnny Silverhand. Silverhand is one of the main characters who is portrayed by none other than Keanu Reeves. How cool is that! The car stays true to its German origins from 1977 and offers 296 hp with a top speed of 161 mph (259kph). Yes, this is a real-life car, but without it, this list would not seem complete.

ARCH Nazaré

The ARCH Nazaré is one of the few bikes available in the game. The Nazaré is inspired by the ARCH Method 143 motorcycle. ARCH is a brand, that was co-founded by Keanu Reeves, which makes some of the most gorgeous custom-designed motorcycles. That by default makes the Nazaré one of the coolest motorbikes in the game. Reach a street-cred of 40, and roam around the district of Westbrook, a fixer will notify you to offer the vehicle in lieu of €$ 138,000 Eurodollars.

