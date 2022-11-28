Customised Mahindra Thar Qatar World Cup-bound as Indian woman set off iconic solo trip

The customised Mahindra Thar features a built-in kitchen and a tent attached to its roof. “I tried to cook as much as I could,” she said.

Football, a game of nerves and passion, has inspired countless people around the globe to achieve milestones, create memories and write history. To add to the lot, is the story of Naaji, an Indian mother of five, who is enroute to Qatar to watch the biggest-ever footballing tournament, the FIFA World Cup, in what happens to be a solo trip in her customised Mahindra Thar SUV.



The travel enthusiast and a big fan of Argentinian skipper Lionel Messi, revealed that she got her customised SUV shipped from Mumbai to Oman as she described the process as “challenging” as many shipment companies told her that she won’t be able to ship the vehicle.



There’s an old saying, ‘the best view comes after the hardest climb’, and why not? Following a meeting with the Oman Consulate in India, who were impressed by her journey, her dream came true as her Indian-registered right-handed vehicle became one of the first vehicles to be shipped to Oman.



The Keralite pulled up near the world’s tallest tower Burj Khalifa for a photograph, as she described the experience as “one of the things on my bucket list when I set out on this journey – to take a photo in front of the Burj Khalifa,”



Naaji also lauded Mahindra’s efforts to prepare her car on time as she was preparing for this iconic trip. Nick-named “Oolu”, which translates to “She” in Malayalam slang, the SUV was worked on tirelessly by the ‘sticker’ guys to ensure it was readied in time, she noted.



Middle Eastern underdogs Saudi Arabia surprised the world as they pulled off a stunning comeback against Argentina last week. Naaji, in an interaction with Khaleej Times, said, “The loss to Saudi Arabia was heartbreaking for me but I am sure it is only a small hiccup on their way to lifting the cup.”



The customised Mahindra Thar features a built-in kitchen and a tent attached to its roof. “I tried to cook as much as I could,” she said. “It obviously saves money and also minimises risk of food poisoning.”, she noted.



With a 2-0 victory over Mexico, Argentina has its World Cup hopes alive thanks to Lionel Messi’s stunning long-ranger and a maiden International goal from Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.