Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Manhart has just released its absolutely mad version of the Audi RSQ8 SUV after tinkering underneath to make it go faster. They have changed so much on the Audi that it needed a new name. It’s called the Manhart RQ 900 and only a few are up for grabs.

By:Published: May 13, 2020 6:30:29 PM

Whoever said that Germans don’t have a sense of humour has never seen the extent they are willing to go for a small laugh. in fact, some of them can be terrifying. While you may have heard of the performance brand ABT who tune up Audis to look a little meaner, and produce more power, then you may have heard of Brabus who are renowned for doing pretty much the same for Mercedes-AMG models.

But, another German performance outfit called Manhart like to play dangerously… a lot more dangerously. Manhart is renowned for making faster versions of fast versions of Audi, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, Toyota and Volkswagen models. They have tuned the Supra, E60 M5, X6 M, and even a Lamborghini Urus which is tuned to produce a meagre 810hp.

I say meagre because in life everything is relative. Recently, Manhart acquired the fast version of Audi’s latest flagship SUV – RSQ8. And relative to what they have done to the RSQ8, the upgrades to the Urus seem meagre.

With a little tinkering underneath, like fitting larger turbos, upgrades to the transmission, carbon air intake, Manhart ECU Remap, Stainless Steel Rear Silencer, new downpipe, middle silencer, a new suspension setup with Manhart’s own tuning, a massive 30mm drop in ride height, Concave One aluminium wheels and a lot more. Compared to the Urus, which the RSQ8 shares its underpinnings with, Manhart’s Audi RSQ8 produces a jaw-dropping 900hp and 1,050Nm of torque!

 

The standard RSQ8 develops 600hp from its V8 engine, and Manhart’s special version adds another 300 to the mix. In fact, the changes are so significant, it has a new name, it called the Manhart RQ 900 and rightfully so. In addition to the mechanical changes, Manhart has refined the body panels with a carbon-fibre Bonnet, Widebody Kit, Rear Diffuser, Side Skirts, spoiler tip, coloured the car in black and thrown in some gold decals for its signature look. But you can have it in any other colour if you want too.

The catch is that only 10 of these mad versions of the RSQ8 called the Manhart RQ 900 will ever be made and reports suggest that it will cost €280,000 (~Rs 2.29 crore). Well-worth the price we imagine.

