October 2021 car discounts: Rebates on Hyundai car discounts detailed

Now is a great time to grab a new Hyundai car as the company is offering huge discounts on some of their most popular models. We bring to you a list of all the vehicles that are eligible for various discounts and exchange offers currently.

Hyundai is the second-largest carmaker in the country. Well, there’s no doubt about it. The carmaker scores big numbers on the sales chart.

In simple words, the demand for Hyundai cars is quite high. In case you too were planning to get home a Hyundai model, it could be the right time with all the discounts in place, and here are all the details about the benefits offered on Hyundai’s line-up in India.

Hyundai Santro

On the smallest offering of all – Santro, Hyundai is offering some lucrative deals. The offer includes a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, along with a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000. But sadly, the mentioned discount is applicable on the base-spec Era trim only. Higher trim buyers are entitled to an increased cash discount of Rs. 25.000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is one of the best-selling family hatchbacks. Talking of discounts, the 1.2L trims are available with Rs. 10,000 upfront cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange benefit, and a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000. For the Turbo trim, cash benefit is hiked to Rs. 35,000, whereas exchange bonus and corporate discount remain as is.

Hyundai Aura

The sub-4m sedan from the South-Korean carmaker is also available with heavy discounts. It can be bought with a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000 for the regular 1.2L variants that exceed Rs. 35,000 for the Turbo grade. However, the exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 corporate benefits are available on both the variants.

Hyundai i20

The company’s premium hatchback is available with an exchange benefit of Rs. 10,000, corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000, along with a cash rebate of Rs. 10,000. However, these discounts are valid on the purchase of Turbo-iMT grades only. Moving further, the diesel trims are only available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Hyundai Kona

Currently, the company is only offering discounts on the leftover MY2020 stocks of the Kona. The brand is offering an upfront discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh on the purchase of the Kona.

Hyundai CNG cars

On the CNG models, namely Santro, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura, an exchange benefit of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000 is applicable.

No discount

While Hyundai is offering a slew of discounts on a lot of its models, the company is keeping away from offering discounts on a few models, including i20 N-Line, Venue, Verna, Creta, and Tucson.

(These discounts have been collected via dealer-level sources.)

