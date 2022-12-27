Cristiano Ronaldo gets a Rolls-Royce Dawn worth Rs 7 crore as Christmas gift from partner, Georgina Rodriguez

Rodriguez took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which Ronaldo can be seen overwhelmed, after he got to see what his partner has got for him on Christmas.

Portuguese footballer and a five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has received a brand-new Rolls-Royce Dawn, from his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Before this lavish Christmas present, the 28-year-old Spanish model had also gifted Ronaldo a Cadillac Escalade on his 37th birthday, earlier this year.

Ronaldo, who’s currently looking for a new club after his second stint at Old Trafford came to an abrupt end, is known for his love for luxury cars and boasts of a huge collection of hot wheels.

Rodriguez took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which the 37-year-old Portuguese can be seen overwhelmed, after he got to see what his partner has got for him on Christmas. Ronaldo, on the other hand, also shared a story on his Instagram, thanking his girlfriend for the luxury ride.

The latest addition to the former Real Madrid star’s deluxe garage, the Dawn, is the only convertible in Rolls Royce’s lineup.

The powerful 4-seater car shares the engine with the fastest RR ever – the Wraith, but in a de-tuned avatar. It is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, which churns out sportscar-shaming 563 bhp and 820 Nm of peak torque. This drop-top can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and its top speed is governed at a whopping 250 kmph.



Apart from the Dawn, Ronaldo also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and the Phantom Drophead.

