Cristiano Ronaldo buys world’s most expensive car – 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's car collection with a Bugatti Chiron, two Lamborghini Aventadors, Ferraris has now been added with one of the world's fastest and much more expensive Bugatti Centodieci.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global celebrity known for his brilliance on the football field and who has a lavish lifestyle off it. This includes a collection of some very fast and expensive cars, and now another one has been added to it. It is one of the fastest and the most expensive production car in the world – Bugatti Centodieci. The limited-edition hypercar was unveiled last August to mark the EB110 (Centodieci is Italian for ‘One hundred and ten’).

The Centodieci is the latest in Bugatti’s one-off series which will only have 10 units produced, one of which is headed to the Juventus player’s garage. According to a report on Corriere Della Sera, Ronaldo ordered one for $8.9 million (approximately Rs 66.86 crore) and will take delivery in 2021.

Ronaldo’s new Centodieci will join his already elaborate collection of high-end cars like Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Veyron, McLaren Senna, a couple of a Lamborghini Aventadors, Ferrari F12 tdf, and also a Camaro. The soccer star was also gifted a Brabus Mercedes-Benz G-Class for his 35th birthday by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Some reports last year suggested that Ronaldo was also the buyer of the $12.4 million Bugatti La Voiture Noire, but he has denied the claim. The identity of the one-off Bugatti still remains under wraps.

Bugatti Centodieci is based on the Chiron but features distinguishing design and styling influenced by the EB110. It is also more powerful than the Chiron. The same 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 makes 1,577 hp which is 97 more than the Chiron. The limited-run Centodieci is capable of 0-100 km/h sprint time of 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 377.6 km/h.

