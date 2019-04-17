Cristiano Ronaldo buys Rs 7 crore Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV: What makes it special

Football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has recently purchased a Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV. The sportsperson and celebrity is one of the richest athletes on the planet and acccording to estimates, Cristiano earns close to USD 108 million every year. The Cullinan is Rolls Royce's first ever SUV and world's most expensive SUV at present that money can buy. Rolls Royce Cullinan was launched late last year in India at a price of a whopping Rs 6.95 crore (ex-showroom, India). The SUV is based on an aluminium spaceframe platform, the one that also underpins the new-generation Phantom.

Apart from the usual fancy equipment that you will find on luxury cars, the Rolls Royce Cullinan surprises you with its oomph factor when you step inside the cabin. The rear passengers get 12-inch high definition screens that are mounted on the back of the front seats. The entertainment system comes with a digital television along with 18 speakers with the new-generation of Rolls-Royce bespoke audio system. The interiors of the Rolls Royce Cullinan is wrapped in luxurious leather along with bespoke fabrics and carpets. Furthermore, as offering an unmatched comfort is one of the key aims of the Cullinan, the ultra-luxurious SUV gets power seats with massage function.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan sets standards in terms of safety as well as it comes with features like pedestrian and wildlife alert, night vision function, 4-cameras with panoramic view, active cruise control and a lot more. Moreover, for additional safety, you also get collision, cross-traffic, and lane departure warnings along with convenience features like Wi-Fi hotspot and a heads-up display.

Speaking of powertrain, the Rolls Royce Cullinan gets power from a 6.75-litre V12 engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 563 bhp and 850 Nm. The SUV gets an all-wheel-drive system and as a big add on, it even gets four-wheel steering system. There is an 'Everywhere' off-road mode that can be activated simply by pressing a button located on the center console. The said mode can be customised according to the type of terrain.

