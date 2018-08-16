Cricket icon Jonty Rhodes brand ambassador for Isuzu: What to expect from this partnership

Utility vehicle and Pick up specialist Isuzu have announced a partnership with iconic South African Cricketer Jonty Rhodes to promote the growing pick-up lifestyle in an effort to boost the popularity of their lifestyle pick up truck. Isuzu has been part of the Indian automotive industry for six years now, and have sold 12,000 vehicles in India already. Quite the feat considering their portfolio is limited to just four vehicles. Also, the Japanese utility specialist has not hinted as to whether they're looking to expand their portfolio in the short-term. The cricketer who made a visit to Mumbai to attend the announcement event spoke fondly about growing up in South Africa, one of the larger markets for pickup, explaining how pick-up culture is a perfect fit for India in today’s scenario. Rhodes elaborated on his point saying that Indian terrain and the growing adventure culture has created the perfect ecosystem for Utility vehicles the likes of the MU-X and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

During the event, Isuzu also revealed that it was carrying out a study to ascertain if they could use their state-of-art manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh to serve as a base for exports. However, the announcement for the day was their association with Jonty Rhodes, who also starred in a new TV Commercial for the utility brand where he and his family are seen driving the V-Cross through an array of different terrains in India. The commercial seemed to focus on the “adventure” lifestyle with surfing and cycling being highlighted in the video. The Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross is currently powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission which puts out 134bhp of power at 3600 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1800rpm. Isuzu also hinted at an automatic version of the V-Cross in the near future although they did not confirm a timeline or any other details.

Vehicles like the D-Max V-Cross are not the kind of vehicles that are likely to topple any market records, with the lion’s share of the premium D-Max’s sales being driven by hardcore auto-enthusiasts. It seems that Isuzu is hoping that the cricketer's popularity, in a country driven by cricket will encourage potential buyers in a country where cricket is seen more of a religion than a sport. The announcement comes about a year after Isuzu introduced an updated version V-Cross in India which will be offered with LED daytime running lamps, LED tail lamps, electronic stability control (ESC) and a traction control system (TCS). The new model even gets a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat along with cruise control to further push the Utility SUVs premium appeal!

