Creta rival Citroen SUV launch on April 27: What to expect?

Citroen gears up to enter the mid-size segment and lock horns with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

After a slew of spy photos and rumour mills buzzing, it’s finally official. Citroen will be launching its all-new mid-SUV on April 27th in India. Even though the French car maker hasn’t confirmed the name yet, it may come under the nameplate of C3 Aircross. The new SUV will have its hands full as it will take on a long list of rivals starting from the segment leader Hyundai Creta.

Here’s all we know about the new Citroen SUV.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Exterior design

Image credit – Motor 1

Based on the CMP modular platform like the C3 hatchback, the SUV is longer and measures around 4.2 – 4.3 metres in length like its rivals. Citroen’s stylish ethos is retained by the C3 Aircross as it sports an updated split headlight cluster with dual LED DRLs, twin chrome finish slats with the double chevron in the middle and an all-black hexagon shape lower front grille. The side profile will showcase its SUV’s characteristics with an extended section after the B-pillar. It will retain the C3 hatchback’s similar muscular wheel arches though the SUV’s higher variants could come equipped with alloy wheels. Based on the spy images, the rear lights will be swept back and vertical in shape. What is important to keep in mind is that the hatchback boasts a ground clearance of 180mm, so expect the SUV to have a taller and more imposing stance.

Reports suggest that the new Citroen SUV could be available as both a 5-seater and a three-row seating design. Also, as the SUV is based on the CMP modular platform, there is a possibility for Citroen to introduce an all-electric avatar of the new mid-size SUV later.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Interiors and features

The biggest upgrade for the C3 Aircross is the third row.

Citroen C3 Aircross will get a new cabin design with some resemblance to the C3 hatchback. The new SUV will come with a portrait shape infotainment display, unlike the C3’s 10-inch wide touchscreen. The Aircross is expected to retain the switches and the steering wheel. It should borrow features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an all-digital instrument console and automatic climate control. The biggest upgrade for the C3 Aircross is the third row.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Engine options

The C3 Aircross will retain the two petrol powertrains from its hatchback sibling — the 81 bhp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo with an output of 108bhp. Both the engines are available in manual transmissions — the NA with a 5-speed while the turbo gets a 6-speed. Does this mean that Citroen will finally introduce an automatic gearbox with the C3 Aircross? We will have to wait for the launch. As the SUV is a bigger and heavier vehicle, Citroen could tune up the engines and make them peppier.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Competition Check

Citroen knows that the C3 Aircross will have to hit the ground running as it will have to go head-to-head with the best-seller Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre motor could be aggressively priced and could take on the likes of the mild hybrid Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyyder, the 1-litre powered Taigun and Kushaq and the entry-level NA Creta and the Seltos trims.