While laws in India still allow manufacturer to make cars without airbags the results can often be terrifying. A recent set of videos released by the Global NCAP group on Twitter exemplifies just how bad it can be. And while it may sound very self-centred to say this but we should always pick a car that offers us the highest chance of walking away unharmed in a crash. Whether that means having the best safety features on the model that you pick or the most advanced crumple zones, is pretty irrelevant. While modern cars get more and more safety features to reduces the chance of a crash, nothing can really beat the good old combination of seatbelts and airbags in a crash. In fact, a recent study by the AA in New Zealand says they can even halve the probability of death in an impact.

The thing is, while airbag technology has essentially been around for years, there are still plenty of cars on the road that doesn't have airbags. The video below shows the outcome of a crash with or without them. The dummy on the identical cars is seen to smash face first into the steering wheel with the dummy’s head cracking open on impact. Not to mention debris coming flying through the windshield straight onto the crash test dummy.

While we often decide to save a few pennies by opting for a non-Airbag equipped car. We often don’t consider how important airbags can be. We estimated that airbags reduce the death rate by 15 percent in frontal crashes, but don’t help in partial frontal, side, or rear crashes. (The benefits we found for adults in seat belts were higher than most previous research, and the results on airbags were lower than in most earlier research.

The #UNGA resolution for standard fit seat belts, air bags and active safety systems aligns closely with our #NoZeroStarCars campaign. Helping to drive cars with potentially life threatening crash test performance off the world’s roads. #50by30 @UNECE pic.twitter.com/qCei7Gd5rM — GlobalNCAP (@GlobalNCAP) April 13, 2018