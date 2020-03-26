Covid19 relief measures: MG Motor India donates Rs 2 crore for medical aid

MG is not only donating for the society but also ensuring that the insurance cover for its dealerships and their employees is increased significantly.

MG Motor India made a splashing debut last year. Till now, the company has got two products in the Indian market. Not only this, the carmaker has also been active in the CSR part with multiple grants to schools and the like. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the British company has donated Rs 2 crore for medical assistance. This money goes to the medical institutions and government hospitals in Gurugram as well as Halol. These are the two places where the carmaker has its head office and plant respectively.

MG, as a company is giving Rs 1 crore as part of the relief fund whereas it’s employees, have agreed to pitch in the rest. The contribution also includes medical supplies including beds, ventilators, gloves and masks. If you think it stops here, well, it doesn’t. MG has also asked their dealers to ensure that the employees working with them have an additional insurance cover.

Like other manufacturers in India, MG too has stopped production at their facilities till the lockdown ends. MG is also sending their vehicles sanitised to customers for test drives and after service. On the launch front, MG will first be bringing in the BS6 diesel version of the Hector first. The Gloster is expected later this year. It is a full-size SUV that brings in a lot of features from two segments above but will compete with the Fortuner. MG also showcased the Hector plus, a 6-seater luxury version of the Hector. It is likely that the launch could happen in a few months from now.

