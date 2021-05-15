Covid19 Relief: Hyundai India extends warranties, services by two months due to lockdown

Hyundai customers needn’t worry about their warranties or free services expiring during the lockdown as they have been extended by two months. The automaker ensures its 24x7 Road Side Assistance will be available during these difficult times.

Hyundai Motor India has announced the extension of vehicle warranties, free services by two months. Due to the lockdown because of the second wave of covid-19 in India, the automaker released a statement to ensure its customers are safeguarded. The statement mentions that Hyundai has extended warranties, extended warranty packages and free services by 2 months. Hyundai did not specify the exact dates for customers who will be offered this relief package. However, says that it is for “customers that are unable to avail services due to lockdown conditions in their cities or states.”

Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service at HMIL said that Hyundai has initiated multiple programs to expedite relief to people across the country by delivering lifesaving Medicare oxygen equipment. Now the automaker has extended warranties and free services packages for its customers by two months.

Hyundai also confirms that its 24×7 roadside assistance services will continue to be operational to its customers in case of emergencies. Hyundai currently has more than 1,300 authorised workshops spread across the country. The automaker offers 360 Degree digital and contactless service and customers can book their services appointments online and also avail pick and drop services for their vehicles.

Currently, Hyundai is working to introduce its first 7-seat mid-size SUV based on the Creta. The Hyundai Alcazar will be the brand’s next model in the market. In addition to these relief measures, Hyundai is also offering heavy discounts on its products this month. To know more about these offers, click here.

