Covid19 Relief: BMW Group India extends warranty, services for BMW, Mini cars to this date

BMW Group’s current announcement looks to only involve BMW cars and customers of the Mini brand. BMW is yet to make an official statement in regard to BMW Motorrad for its two-wheeler brand in India.

By:Updated: May 27, 2021 3:25 PM
2021 BMW 630i GT driving

BMW Group India has extended the warranty coverage and service/repair packages till June 30 for its customers. Following many other automakers in India, BMW has ended their support to its BMW cars and Mini customers.  Customers of BMW cars, SUVs and Mini models whose product warranties or service packages have or would expire between March 31 to June 29, 2021, can avail of the new benefit. The Bavarian brand is yet to make an announcement in relation to the same for its two-wheeler brand — BMW Motorrad.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “At BMW Group, we stand together because that is our culture and a strong value system which has always stood the test of time. We have once again undertaken comprehensive measures to support our customers to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience of their BMW and MINI vehicles during this unprecedented time. With a network of dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong processes, we will make consistent efforts in ensuring complete peace of mind, both on and off the road.”

BMW Group India offers three Service Inclusive packages — Oil Service Inclusive, Service Inclusive Basic and Service Inclusive Plus. The packages are currently still being offered to customers. The Group ensures that its dealer network undertakes intensive sanitisation measures and follows strict guidelines. It is said to involve the sanitisation of workshops, showrooms and vehicles. The automaker has enabled “safe test drive experience” for its BMW and Mini customers. Its dealer partners ensure exhaustive decontamination of all test-drive vehicles before and after each test drive, in addition to other extensive protocols and guidelines that are being followed to reduce the risks.

