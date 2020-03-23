COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

The various dealerships, as well as service centres, are being sanitised whereas human physical contact is being kept at a minimum.

It took a virus to make people sit up and notice the meaning of hygiene and contactless transactions. Yes, the coronavirus is in its second stage in India and is rumored to shortly go into the third if we don’t take enough precautions. It has also forced carmakers to shut down their facilities for some time. However, service centres, as well as showrooms that are still open, are adopting a new policy. While it depends from one carmaker to another, most of them have the same underlying principle. That of stretching the cleanliness rubber band as much as possible. Here is a list of vehicle manufacturers who have adopted interesting cleanliness policies.

Jeep

At the showrooms as well as service centres, Jeep vehicles are being handed over to the customers are being thoroughly sanitised. The customers are welcomed by contactless interactions. Dealership personnel are mandatorily being given health checks every day. As for test drives, customers are being provided with gloves to wear.

Hyundai

At this time of crisis, Hyundai is concentrating on its employees and customers. A prime example is where employees undergo a thermal screening each day and have been told to limit physical contact or work from home. Hyundai 24×7 roadside assistance runs as usual. In addition to this, the company has deployed more than 1,000 doorstep motorcycles as well as cars to reach customers. These will be used for any battery emergency or minor repairs. As for those who are affected by service centres that are shut due to the calamity, the company is offering extended support for two months.

Toyota

For its dealerships, Toyota India has adopted the sanitisation route. Dealer principals have been informed to sanitise vehicles as well as the showroom premises.

MG Motors

MG Motors has also taken the sanitise route. The brand has ensured that all its dealerships, as well as service centres, are sanitised on a daily level. Customers need not come to the dealerships as test drives are being arranged at home and so is delivery. All these vehicles are swabbed with disinfectants before being handed over.

