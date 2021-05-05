Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ active in Delhi: Details explained

'With a large fleet of vehicles at its disposal and an integrated command and control centre, Mahindra Logistics is working on creating a seamless supply chain of lifesaving oxygen to hospitals and medical centres.'

May 5, 2021
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra today announced via a tweet that Mahindra Logistics’ ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ service is now active in Delhi. Mahindra also confirmed that the company is scaling up operations in the national capital where the oxygen crisis has deepened. Mahindra Group rolled out the free service initiative ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ (O2W) recently with a target to strengthen the availability of oxygen by connecting oxygen producers with the hospitals and medical centres. The O2W service was launched in seven Indian cities, namely Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Chakan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nasik and Nagpur with over 100 Mahindra vehicles ferrying oxygen, and now Delhi.

Mahindra tweeted today: “Oxygen on wheels by @Mahindralog_MLL goes live in Delhi. We’re rushing SOS oxygen cylinders to hospitals from the Rajghat & Mayapuri oxygen depots. Together we fight the second wave. Thanks to the local administration for the opportunity and their support #RiseForGood

“We’re scaling up operations in Delhi in the coming days as well as expanding reach to neighbouring centres. O2W is already operating at Pune, Chakan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nasik and Nagpur, delivering about 600 O2 cylinders every day with Bolero pickup trucks.”

Besides, given the overwhelming response in the past 48 hours, extending this initiative to deliver oxygen cylinders directly to patients’ homes is also under consideration, the company said in a statement earlier.

With a large fleet of vehicles at its disposal and an integrated command and control centre, Mahindra Logistics is working on creating a seamless and endless chain of supply of lifesaving oxygen and transport it to the hospitals and medical centres in a way that is safe and reliable, the company said.

