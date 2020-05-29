Lockdown effect on cars: Portable jump starter for cars that can charge devices too

COVID-19 lockdown effect on cars: Jump Starter Pro launched by Roav by Anker delivers 800A peak 12V for jumpstarting cars with engines as large as 6.0-litre. It has an in-built LED flashlight and a compass as well.

Roav by Anker, a retailer of car accessories, has launched a new portable jump starter for cars called Jump Starter Pro which Roav says can charge anything with USB connectivity. Jump Starter Pro is available to order on Amazon India and many retail stores. Roav offers a 12-month warranty on the product. Jump Starter Pro with a built-in LED flashlight and a compass is priced for Rs 8,490. Roav explains that the Jump Starter Pro has been designed compact and engineered to jump larger engines, – 800A peak 12V for petrol engines up to 6.0L or diesel engines up to 3.0L to 15 times on a single charge. Clamp to the battery without plugging into the jump starter and the battery monitor brings an instant readout to the car’s battery status.

Jump Starter Pro includes a combination of high-speed USB ports through which users can charge MacBooks, phones, cameras, etc. It also has a high-intensity LED lamp that can act as a flashlight and a built-in compass. The Roav Jump Starter Pro comes with an 8000 mAh output.

Also read: How car rental could be your new safety move against COVID-19 after lockdown

The brand assures safety through premium materials and preventive measures to protect users from reversed connections, backflushing, low voltage and overheating. Roav also describes the Jump Starter Pro is easy to carry and lightweight.

Taking the current situation as an example, where cars have been at standstill and complaints of the battery dying, or the other times, where the battery just needs a little charge – the Jump Starter Pro is an ideal pick. Designed lightweight and easy to use, it ensures your car is alive and ready to stay on the road, Gopal Jeyaraj – Country Head, India & SAARC, Anker Group, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.