Covid-19 Safety: Volkswagen India announces discounts on antimicrobial treatments and more benefits

By:Updated: Aug 06, 2020 10:14 PM

Volkswagen India has been working towards reducing its total cost of ownership (TCO) and in the process, it recently announced service initiatives and monsoon car care campaign. Under the company’s month-long monsoon car care campaign, Volkswagen India is offering special cash benefits on its EW & SVP programs. Moreover, the brand has announced value benefits on its anti-microbial treatments, fumigation and Ozone treatments in order to keep the vehicle sanitized. In addition to this, customers can also avail free 10-point monsoon check-up and attractive offers on tyres and batteries to ensure the safety of the occupants while avoiding untoward breakdowns. Volkswagen India had launched its extended warranty (EW) programs and service value packages (SVP), covering the average 7-year lifetime of a vehicle. The brand also recently launched online bookings of its service products through its official India website.

Early last year, Volkswagen had introduced the 4EVER Care program that offers 4-year warranty, road-side assistance (RSA) and three free services in the first year. According to the company, the said program aims at offering customers a value-for-money proposition by covering major repairs and maintenance services. Speaking on the initiative undertaken, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said that Volkswagen relentlessly strives towards offering its customers a peace-of-mind ownership experience. He adds that as a responsible and customer-centric brand, the brand prioritizes the safety of its customers at all times and with the monsoon at its peak, Volkswagen believes these value added benefits to its service portfolio will provide on-road safety, convenience and a comfortable driving experience by its customers.

In view of the current pandemic situation, Volkswagen India is also making sure the safety of its employee and customer safety and hence, all Volkswagen facilities are adhering to stringent safety and sanitization measures. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

