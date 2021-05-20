Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Volkswagen India has announced that customer’s product warranties have been extended to the end of June 2021.

Volkswagen India has announced its new Customer First Philosophy by extending comprehensive service support for its customers. Vehicle warranties that were to expire between April 1-May 31, 2021 for customers, Volkswagen will fulfil them through to June 30, 2021. The same applies to customers who currently hold extended warranties that would expire in the same time period. Additionally, for those customers whose standard warranties would expire within the same time frame, they can purchase the extended warranty till 30th June 2021.

Subscribers to the Road Side Assistance services and Repair-on-Site policies will also be extended till June 30, 2021. The Service Value package which includes the free vehicle services that would expire has also been similarly extended.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Keeping in mind these unprecedented times, we have announced an extension to all our comprehensive services and warranties until 30 June 2021. As a customer-centric brand, we prioritise the safety of our customers and our extended service support package is an assurance that all services will be provided as applicable. We understand customer’s requirements and through these initiatives, we aim to provide a peace of mind ownership experience to all our valued customers.”

Due to the nature of the covid-19 pandemic that has been plaguing the world, and the second wave hitting India, many states in India have gone into lockdown. With travel restrictions yet again this spring season in 2021, same as 2020, cars and motorcycles have been waiting parked, waiting to be driven. Because of the lockdown and restrictions, customers have not been able to bring their vehicles in for repairs and services. That is why nearly all automakers in India have announced the extension of warranties and services to their customers who have been impacted by it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.