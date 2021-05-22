Covid-19 relief: MG announces 24×7 medical consultation for its customers

In Pune, the MG car owners along with the dealership raised money and donated biodegradable bedsheets to those afflicted.

MG Motors India is doing every bit to aid those afflicted by this deadly virus. Not only has it donated in monetary terms but the company has also given its Hector SUV modified into an ambulance for getting patients to hospitals. There is also the bit wherein the company was distributing sanitisers as well as masks in and around its Halol factory. Now, the company has launched a 24×7 medical consultation for its customers. Called MG HeatlhLine, this free service is available to those who register on the MG website or through the My MG app. As an extension, family members of the customer too are eligible for this free consultation. Post the first consultation, the doctors’ panel also follows up with the customer (after 72 hours).

In Pune, the MG car owners along with the dealership raised money and donated biodegradable bedsheets to those afflicted. Under its CSR umbrella MG Sewa, the British carmaker is also involved in other relief work. Its Hector Ambulances continue to serve the affected during their service to the nation. In April 2021, it had also joined hands with Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd. in Gujarat and has helped increase the production of oxygen by 31 per cent per hour at one of the latter’s plants in Vadodara. The company aims to increase it by 50 per cent soon. As we are aware, many patients have lost their lives due to the lack of oxygen cylinders. MG recently also offered 200 beds for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram along with the online platform Credihealth.

Commenting on the initiative, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, MG Motor India, said, “This initiative under our overall community service umbrella MG Sewa is to support and provide a helping hand to our customers in these challenging times.”

