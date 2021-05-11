Covid-19 lockdown: Tata Motors extends vehicle warranty, free services to this date

Amidst the lockdown, Tata Motors has extended existing warranties and free service packages for customers of its passenger vehicles. If your vehicle’s warranty or scheduled free service expires during the lockdown, you do not need to worry.

By:May 11, 2021 5:56 PM

The nation continues to battle against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This is why many automakers are again extending their warranty offers for their products. These warranty and free service packages expiring dates are being extended to allow customers to have a favourable experience with their vehicles. After Kia India, Tata Motors has announced the same. If you have bought a Tata Motors car or SUV in the recent past, and your warranty or scheduled free service is to expire during this lockdown period, there is no need to worry. Tata Motors has announced that customers whose warranty and free service period would expire between April 1, and May 31, 2021, these warranties would be considered valid till June 30, 2021.

Also Read Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Head of Customer Care for the passenger vehicle business at Tata Motors; Dimple Mehta said the Covid 19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements and customers across the country. Users are unable to bring or send their vehicles to authorised service centres for scheduled maintenance or repairs. He added, “We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till June 30, 2021.”

In early 2020, the coronavirus came to India and the nation was forced to go into lockdown to contain it. Many automakers at the time had announced similar offers to customers by extending warranties for their vehicles. Tata Motors currently has a 608 strong after-sales network across the country in over 400 locations. The automaker has confirmed that its emergency assistance can get in touch should it be required by their customers.

Recently, Tata Motors had updated the Tigor and Tiago models with a revised colour palette and a tyre puncture repair kit as standard. You can read more on it here. Additionally, from May 8, 2021, Tata Motors has increased the prices for all its cars and SUVs. However, customers who have booked a vehicle prior to the said date, are protected from the price hike. If you wish to know more about the new prices of all tata cars and SUVs, click here.

