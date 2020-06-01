Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

At BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships across India, a standard operating procedure has been implemented to ensure sanitisation of all display vehicles in showrooms. Moreover, new and serviced vehicles will be handed over to the customers at their preferred location and the vehicles will be pre-sanitised before each delivery. More details here.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, BMW Group India has announced the restarting of operations at its dealer network, Chennai plant and corporate office across the country in accordance with the Government guidelines. The manufacturer that has announced the restart of operations starting today says that the local production at Chennai plant has resumed with less than 50 percent of the regular workforce catering to the production demand in the country. BMW Group India says that it has also implemented precautionary measures to create a safe working environment that includes remodeling of offices, plant and dealership layouts in order to ensure strict social distancing. Moreover, individual protective gear along with hand sanitiser and regular health check-up for all employees have also been provided. In addition to this, standard operating procedures have been implemented to ensure periodic surface sanitisation of the highest level in all working areas. At BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships, standards operating procedure has been implemented for ensuring sanitisation of all display vehicles in showrooms. Also, new and serviced vehicles will be handed over to customers at the location of their choice and the vehicles will be pre-sanitised before each delivery. Test drive vehicles are now available as well and these can be booked at respective dealerships. These are completely sanitised before each test drive and hand sanitizers are placed in all test drive vehicles.

Commenting on this, Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said that it brings the company great joy to finally restart operations at its dealerships, Plant Chennai and corporate office. He adds that the customers and prospects can now explore, test-drive and also purchase their favourite vehicles in a safe and sanitised environment at the brand’s dealerships. He adds that BMW continues to see an increase in demand for BMW 3 Series, BMW X1 and MINI Countryman. Moreover, the introduction of industry first hygiene packages for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad aims at enabling the customers to care for their favourite vehicles right at the comfort of their home. He concluded his statement by saying that with customer-centric initiatives such as Contactless Experience, Extended Care+ and Hygiene Packages, BMW Group India will remain resolute in its promise to bring JOY to its customers at all times.

BMW Group has also introduced BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Hygiene packages at all

dealerships which are a combination of high-quality premium care products that work together. The said packages create a safe environment for the protection of occupants. The company has launched three types of hygiene packages:

‘Full Car’ package is a one-stop solution to keep the car look as brand new with a collective seal and protect kit.

‘Air’ package comes with AC systems cleaner, 2.5 PM filter and also an ozonizer that ensures a better quality of air inside the car along with protection from pollutants and allergens.

Last but definitely not the least, ‘Interior’ package ensures complete cleanliness and decontamination of car interiors as it includes products like glass cleaner, interior cleaner, leather care set along with leather foam

cleaner and micro-fiber cloth.

The said BMW and MINI packages will be available starting 15th June, 2020 at the company’s dealerships. These will be available at a special introductory price till 31 July 2020. Apart from this, on the purchase of every brand new BMW Motorrad vehicle, a complimentary BMW Motorrad Care Kit will also be provided till 31st July, 2020.

