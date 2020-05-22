Covid-19 effect: Online sales become the new trend for auto companies

Documents for vehicle insurance and registration are being collected via mail or specially installed drop boxes and vehicle deliveries are being done only after all formalities are completed. an auto major said.

Retailing through online has become the norm of the day for many auto OEMs of late. Having lost sales for the last two months, coupled with the difficulty in opening number of retail outlets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more auto OEMs have decided to spruce up online/digital sales. After biggies such as Hyundai India and Maruti Suzuki, companies such as Nisan India, Renault India, Jaguar Land Rover India and MG Motor India too decided to use digital platforms as a tool to spruce up sales. On Thursday, Nissan India launched a new digital car booking and buying service to enhance customer experience. Bringing the showroom straight to customers’ homes, it has introduced an online booking and showroom experience for the all-new Kicks 2020. It has also made its entire Datsun portfolio available for online bookings and purchase.

Similarly, MG Motor India too on Thursday introduced its ‘MG Shield+’ programme. Offering a comprehensive umbrella of sales and service initiatives, the Shield+ is designed with a key focus on contact-free technology and doorstep delivery of services.MG Motor is furthering its digital push through voice interaction. MG’s Shield+ comes with the industry-leading MG VPHY, offering voice-guided demonstration of its vehicles.

Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover India too on Thursday announced that it has enhanced its online purchase and service presence, creating a safe and convenient experience for its customers, from the comfort of their homes. A pioneering effort, Jaguar Land Rover through its retailers was one of the first to introduce online purchase with ‘findmeacar.in’ for Jaguar and ‘findmeasuv.in’ for Land Rover. Jaguar Land Rover has now enhanced its offering by adding a comprehensive service suite on its websites, ‘jaguar.in’ and ‘landrover.in’.

Renault India too said that its popular SUV Triber Easy-R AMT can be booked online at company’s website on the My Renault app or at Renault authorised dealerships. The company has started the bookings and deliveries would start in the coming weeks. Customers can experience the Easy-R AMT drive at the dealership starting. Tata Motors too announced recently that customers can enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and select their preferred financing option via the recently-launched ‘Click to drive’, an end-to-end online platform, from the comfort and safety of their homes or call the nearest dealer. All discussions are being done virtually using digital tools and any meetings, if necessary, are being conducted with prior appointments and post verification of all requirements.

Documents for vehicle insurance and registration are being collected via mail or specially installed drop boxes and vehicle deliveries are being done only after all formalities are completed, the auto major said. Rohit Suri, president & managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “At Jaguar Land Rover India, our aim has always been to offer a hassle-free and transparent purchase and service experience for our customers. With our enhanced and updated purchase and service portals, we are now able to offer the additional benefit of a contactless and safe environment in which our customers can fully enjoy the Jaguar Land Rover experience.”

Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, said, “As a forward-looking brand, we constantly look at innovation and technology to drive better customer experiences. In the new era, digital and contact-less experiences play an even more crucial role. Shield+ is an umbrella sales and service programme aimed at the complete convenience of our customers in the new normal and is a testimony of our commitment to the safety of our customers. The programme keeps customer experience at the core and is driven by the innovation and technology, a core pillar at MG.”

Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are strengthening our commitment in line with our customer centric approach by bringing the showroom experience to customers’location through a Virtual Showroom with a digitally enabled car purchase journey. It allows our customers to experience and own our products with complete confidence, convenience and with zero physical contact.”

