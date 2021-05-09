COVID-19 effect: MG India extends warranty/maintenance service till this date

In the meantime, customers have been given a helpline number 1800-100-6464 that will answer their queries as well as provide support.

MG Motor India was amongst the first carmakers to shut down its plants owing to the second wave of the pandemic. The brand has also donated a few of its vehicles to be used as ambulances. Now to help its customers and to give them a sense of assurance, MG has extended the warranty as well as preventive maintenance services for all its cars in India till July 31, 2021. Right now, several states across the country are observing a curfew or total lockdown. This is to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to these reasons, customers will not be able to as it is visit a service centre or this could be their last priority. The company says that all schedules due during April-May 2021 have now been pushed to July 31, 2021. Customers have been given a helpline number 1800-100-6464 that will answer their queries as well as provide support.

A source tells us that the roadside assistance will be available throughout this period for MG customers. The first wave, last year, too saw MG India rush to the aid of citizens and NGOs with aid. On another note, the company is likely to launch its petrol-powered ZS. It is being speculated that this car will likely be priced below the Hyundai Creta but at the same time provide equivalent features. The ZS nameplate may not also be used and instead MG India could be using some other name. Astor is what is being hinted at.

At present, the company has two turbo diesel engines. One is borrowed from Fiat whereas the other one is developed in-house. It is unclear if MG is looking at bringing in a smaller diesel engine to the mix or not. If they do, this can be used in many smaller vehicles. Perhaps a hatchback in the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket?

