Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

With 95 per cent of the country under a lockdown, imposed by state governments, most of the service centres as well as showrooms are seeing an extended holiday.

While mass-market carmakers have been slowly extending their vehicle warranties as well as scheduled maintenance, luxury carmakers are yet to come forward. Seems like Audi India has broken the jinx. The German luxury carmaker has announced an extension in its warranty, extended warranty as well as scheduled maintenance plans till June 30, 2021. This is applicable for those customers who fall under the aforementioned criteria and their contracts were supposed to lapse in April, May and June 2021. With 95 per cent of the country under a lockdown, imposed by state governments, most of the service centres as well as showrooms are seeing an extended holiday. Roadside assistance, this time around, doesn’t fall under the essential services category. Few RSAs do end up picking up non-functional cars/bikes before the 11am cut-off. Audi India says that it’s RSA is functional and they have taken necessary permissions from the authorities.

It is likely that more luxury carmakers will announce an extension in their services. More often than not a customer stands to lose his car warranty if its not serviced as per the schedule mentioned by the manufacturer. In the case of luxury cars, that’s harakiri. Moreover, many customers may have opted for extended warranty and if these were to lapse during the lockdown period and perhaps a month later, the car gives a warranty-related trouble, then the customer may have to shell out money from his pocket. Extension initiatives by manufacturers will help bring in confidence in customers and allow them to drive their cars peacefully.

In other news, Audi India is looking to bring in more petrol-powered offerings to our market. The brand could also debut its electric offerings this year. Moreover, with rival Mercedes-Benz getting in the EQC and Jaguar, the i-Pace it is high time that Audi India too jumps into the fray especially when it has a competitive electric car portfolio globally.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.