Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

With 95 per cent of the country under a lockdown, imposed by state governments, most of the service centres as well as showrooms are seeing an extended holiday.

By:Updated: May 20, 2021 11:50 AM

While mass-market carmakers have been slowly extending their vehicle warranties as well as scheduled maintenance, luxury carmakers are yet to come forward. Seems like Audi India has broken the jinx. The German luxury carmaker has announced an extension in its warranty, extended warranty as well as scheduled maintenance plans till June 30, 2021. This is applicable for those customers who fall under the aforementioned criteria and their contracts were supposed to lapse in April, May and June 2021. With 95 per cent of the country under a lockdown, imposed by state governments, most of the service centres as well as showrooms are seeing an extended holiday. Roadside assistance, this time around, doesn’t fall under the essential services category. Few RSAs do end up picking up non-functional cars/bikes before the 11am cut-off. Audi India says that it’s RSA is functional and they have taken necessary permissions from the authorities.

It is likely that more luxury carmakers will announce an extension in their services. More often than not a customer stands to lose his car warranty if its not serviced as per the schedule mentioned by the manufacturer. In the case of luxury cars, that’s harakiri. Moreover, many customers may have opted for extended warranty and if these were to lapse during the lockdown period and perhaps a month later, the car gives a warranty-related trouble, then the customer may have to shell out money from his pocket. Extension initiatives by manufacturers will help bring in confidence in customers and allow them to drive their cars peacefully.

In other news, Audi India is looking to bring in more petrol-powered offerings to our market. The brand could also debut its electric offerings this year. Moreover, with rival Mercedes-Benz getting in the EQC and Jaguar, the i-Pace it is high time that Audi India too jumps into the fray especially when it has a competitive electric car portfolio globally.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

"World's cleanest combustion engine": Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

"World's cleanest combustion engine": Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

Founding Chairman of Honda Cars India, Siddharth Shriram, passes away

Founding Chairman of Honda Cars India, Siddharth Shriram, passes away

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 breaks cover: A worthy R6 successor or just a fully-faired MT-07?

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 breaks cover: A worthy R6 successor or just a fully-faired MT-07?

TVS Motor Company extends free service & warranty period to next month

TVS Motor Company extends free service & warranty period to next month

CESL places order for 300 Tata Electric Vehicles with 250 km plus range

CESL places order for 300 Tata Electric Vehicles with 250 km plus range