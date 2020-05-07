Covid-19 lockdown: BMW Group India restarts production at Chennai plant today onwards

In order to ensure a safer workplace environment, BMW Chennai plant has implemented several precautionary measures including remodelling of plant layout, individual protective gear for all employees and more.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, numerous auto manufacturers have announced that they have restarted operations at their respective production facilities. The latest one to announce the same is BMW Group India. The company said in a press statement that operations at its Chennai plant start today in accordance with guidelines issued by the local authorities. The company says that the local production at the facility will start with less than 50 percent of the regular workforce while all other employees will continue to work from home. BMW’s Chennai plant will resume operations in a single shift. BMW Group India further adds that depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation and government advisories, the deployment of staff will be adjusted.

In order to ensure a safer workplace environment, BMW Chennai plant has implemented several precautionary measures including remodelling of plant layout in order to ensure strict social distancing, individual protective gear for all the employees and daily and regular health check-ups. The plant has also ensured staggered lunch schedules along with pre-packed meals and the highest level of sanitization as well. The company also says that the National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services based out of BMW Group India headquarters in Gurugram will continue work from home. Moreover, BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad outlets across India will restart operations in adherence to local government directives and advisories while maintaining all the necessary safety and hygiene

measures.

Numerous manufacturers like TVS, Royal Enfield and more have announced production restart at their facilities. Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced that production at its Manesar plant will recommence from 12th May. Restarting operations while taking all the necessary precautions is the need of the hour. Companies like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have reopened their dealerships across India with all the necessary measures including the highest level of sanitisation and the same can be expected from other manufacturers too in the days to come.

Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, head to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.